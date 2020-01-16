Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice in connection with necessary repair and maintenance electric lines on January 17

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice in connection with necessary repair and maintenance electric lines on January 17.

According to schedule issued here Thursday, the electricity will remain outage from 9am to 1:30pm from Garrh feeder emanating from 132KV Samundri grid station and from 9am to 1pm from Kars Paint, Coca Cola and FIEDMC feeders emanating from 132KV FIEDMC grid station, Scarp-I feeder emanating from 132KV Chak Jhumra grid station, KMC feeder emanating from 132KV 103-RB Phalahiwala grid station, Mureedwala road, Gohar International and Pancerah feeders emanating from 132KV Gojra grid station.

The power will also remain suspended from from 9am to 12:30pm from Sehrish textile mills, Pakka Annah, Nia Lahore-II, Syedabad-II, HR Textile Mills feedes emanating from 132KV Nia Lahore grid station, from 9am to 2pm from Ihsan Yousaf textile, Ishaq, Johal, Pride Mills, Nagra Mills, HH Mills, Ziarat, Fesco-4, Al-Zaman, Zahid Gee, Asim Mills, Shahbaz Garment, BeBe Jan, AM Tax, Ideal Mills, Fesco-5, Fesco-6, Faisal Spining Mills, and Khursheed Mills feeders emanating from 132KV Bandalah grid station.

The power will remain suspended from Gojra road feeder feeder emanating from 220KV Samundri road grid station.