Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power suspension schedule owing to necessary repair and maintenance of electricity line for February 7

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020)

According to schedule issued here on Thursday, power will remain suspended from 9 am to 1pm from Nisaar colony feeder emanating from 132KV Samundri road grid station, Lahore road and Assian feeder emanating from 132KV Chiniot grid station, Jhang bazaar and goal merchant feeder emanating from 132KV Factory area grid station, Taj Colony feeder emanating from 132KV University grid station, Sangra feeder emanating from 132KV Lalian grid station, Nagra Spining, Shahbaz Garments, M TEX, F-5, Pride, Ziarat, Ideal/Ishaq spinning and Ideal feeders emanating from 132KV Bandala grid station.

The power will also remain suspended from 9:30am to 12:30pm from new Awanabad, Shalimar, Al-Qamar, Stone Valley, new Shaheenabad, new Nishtarabad, Rawan, Walayat Shah and Jinnah feeders emanating from 132KV chak 126 SB grid station.

From 9am to 2pm from Awanwala, T&N Pakistan Limited, and Karim Garden emanating from 132KV Khanoana grid station. From 9:30am to 2:30pm from new Chenab Nagar, Pathankot, new Riazabad, college road, new factory area, new Ahmed Nagar and Muslim Colony feeders emanating from 132KV Chenab Nagar grid station. From 9:30am to 1:30pm from Ashrafabad, Ghaziabad, Rehmatabad, Chenab Fabrics, Chenab Steel and Gatti feeders emanating from 132KV Nishatabad grid station and PARCO feeder emanating from 132KV Chak Jhumra grid station.