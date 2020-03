Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Asiyan, Jhumra Road and Faisalabad Road feeders from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Khannuana feeder originating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Sitiana Village feeder from 132-KV Sitiana grid station, Jhumra City feeder from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Sandal and Sargodha Spinning feeders from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder originating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Ghazi Abad feeder from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, S-II, Kararwala and Edan Valley feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station, Bungalow feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Bungalow feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Chiniot Road feeder from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Khiddarwala and Ravi feeders originating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station, Gulistan and Abdullah Pur feeders from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Hamdard-1 feeder originating from 132-KV SPS grid station, al-Habib, Gogera, Bachiana and new Dana Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Canal Road feeder originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, Sohal feeder emanating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Sharif Abad and 466 Road feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, T-Wala City, Rehmay Shah and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders emanating from 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Raja Chowk, Gulshan Colony, new Jinnah Colony and new Rehmat Town feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Bilal, Jhang Bazaar, Gol Karyana and Kareem Town feeders emanating from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Dijkot City feeder originating from 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Gulberg, Toba Road and Mochiwala Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Gojra Mor feeder originating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Khiyaban Colony feeder emanating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Jhang Road, Gulberg and Tahir Pura feeders originating from 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Raza Abad and Rehman Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Barkat Pura, Niamoana and al-Masoom feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.

m. to 1:00 p.m. while Gatti feeder emanating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursday (March 05).

Similarly, electricity supply from Makkoana, Gulab, Sultani, Lal Kothi, Jaranwala Road, Borstal Jail and Akbar feeders originating from 132-KV Scarp Colony grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. whereas Lal Shah feeder emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station will observe load shedding from 8:00 a.m.

to 4:00 p.m. on March 05.

Meanwhile, power supply from Ghausia Colony, Mamonkanjan City, Khuda Yar, al-Awal, Bungalow and Khawaja Habib Ullah feeders originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Sheeraza, Pir Salahud Din, Ravi, TSML, Sugar Mills, Khiddarwala, Kanjwani and Kallarwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. while Pathan Kot feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and Industrial Estate-III feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursday (March 05, 2020).