Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has released power suspension schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines on April 13.

According to the schedule released here Friday, power would remain suspended from 9am to 3pm from new Amin Town, Jhumra Road, Malikpur, Model City feeders emanating from 132KV Steam Power station.

From 9:30am to 3:30pm from Rehmanabad, Qadirabad, Subhanabad, Sidhupura, Faizabad, Aminpur, Razaabad, Madinabad, Kamalabad and Ilyas park feeders emanating from 132KV Narrwala grid station.