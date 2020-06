Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines for June 8

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines for June 8.

According to schedule issued here Friday, power will remain suspended from Goal Kariana feeder emanating from 132KV Factory Area grid station from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.

On June 9, electricity will remain suspended from 8 a.m. to 12 noon from Islamia Park feeder emanating from 132KV Old Thermal grid station, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Canal, Sandal, Skarp-I, Darul Ihsan, and Skarp-II emanating from 132KV Chak Jhumra grid station.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Thathi Bala Raja and Barraanna feeders emanating from 132KV Barrana grid station, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. from Sarfraz Colony, Khan street, LCM, Data street feeders emanating from 132KV Faisalabad city grid station (GIS) and peoples colony No 2, Fawara Chowk, Halal road, and Karim Town feeders emanating from 132KV Factory area grid station, and Babar Chowk feeder emanating from 132kv Khanoana grid station. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.pm from Jalal street feeder emanating from 132kv university grid station.