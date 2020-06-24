UrduPoint.com
Power Shutdown Notice In Faisalabad

Wed 24th June 2020

Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ):The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) issued a shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the notice, power supply from Amin Pur City and Jame Abad Road feeders emanating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station will remain suspended from 12 noon to 5 p.m. while Gatti, new Langrana, 29 Mor, Chiniot Road and Khurdpur feeders originating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Badshahi Masjid, Sakhi Abdul Wahhab, Tube Well WASA, Muazzam Shah and Beeranwala feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Industrial grid station will observe shutdown from 7am to 12 noon on Tuesday (June 24).

Similarly, electricity supply from Ideal Mill, Fesco-5, Fesco-6, Faisal Spinning Mill and Khursheed Mill feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Nawaz Town, Sargodha Spinning, CTM, Sandal, Ali Town, Sargodha Road, Dry Port and Samana feeders emanating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station will remain suspended from 8:30am to 1:30pm whereas new Langrana feeder originating from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, State Bank, City, new Jinnah Colony, Gulshan Colony, Agri University, Iqbal Stadium and Cardiology-II feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station will observe load shedding from 8am to 1 pm on June 24.

Meanwhile, power supply from FAG Textile, new Sabzi Mandi, Hussain Abad, Kamal Fabrics, Malik Abad, Loona and al-Fareed feeders originating from 132-KV Thikriwala grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. while Sant Singh Road feeder emanating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Muslim Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Qadir Abad, Kashmir Road, Marzi Pura and GM Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Mannanwala, SOS Village and Umar Garden feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Hamdard-1 and Paradise feeders emanating from 132-KV Steam Power grid station will observe shutdown from 7am to 11am on Tuesday (June 24).

