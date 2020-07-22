Power shutdown notice in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown schedule for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from new Langrana feeder from 132-KV Amin Pur grid station, Muslim Colony and College Road feeders from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Chenab Fabrics and 500-KV Gatti feeders from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station and Pakka Anna feeder from 132-KV Gojra grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.

m. to 11 a.m. while Gull Wala, Islampura, Sunflower, Iqbal Colony, Mueen Industries and QartabaTown feeders from 132-KV Luddaywala grid station will observeshutdown from 5:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Thursday (July 23, 2020).