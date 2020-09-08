Power shutdown notice in faislabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :-:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Sajjad Estate, City Housing, K&M and AZ Apparel feeders emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Gogera, Bucheki Road, Bachiana Road, new Awagat, Alipur Bungalow, Arkana and Rawaseer feeders from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 noon while Dost Street, Railway Road, Katchery Road, Muhammadi Chowk, Sir Syed and Imam Bargah feeders from 132-KV Factory Area grid station will observe shutdown from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday (September 09).

Similarly, electricity supply from F-5, Habib Haseeb, Ideal/Ishaq Spinning, Johal and Ideal feeders originating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Gatti feeder from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Noor Pur feeder originating from 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, 240 Morh, al-Habib, Ali Pur Bungalow, Aslam Textile, Canal Road, Katchery Road, Theraj Shaheed, Lahore Road, new Awagat and Islampura from 132-KV Jaranwala grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. whereas Babar Chowk feeder from 132-KV Khannuana grid station, Kareem Town feeder from 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Barana feeder from 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Prideand Ideal feeders from 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe loadshedding from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on September 09, 2020.