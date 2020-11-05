Power shutdown notice in sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :The Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) issued a power shutdown notice due to the annual repair, maintenance and development works.

According to the SDO Operation Dalowali, power supply will remain suspended from feeder Barath from 9:00am to 1:00pm on Novermber 16, 21,24,30, Kamaan-wala feeder from 9:00am to 1:00pm on November 14,23,25,28, Kundan-Pur feeder from 9:00am to 1:00pm on November 16,20,25,30, Gulbahar feeder from 9:00am to 1:00pm on November 14 and Dalowali feeder from 8:00am to 12:00pm will remain suspended.