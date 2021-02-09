Power shutdown notice in sialkot

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) has issued power shutdown notice due to annual repair, maintenance of electricity lines and development works in the circle

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) has issued power shutdown notice due to annual repair, maintenance of electricity lines and development works in the circle.

According to SDO Operation Dalowali, power supply from Barath feeder will remain suspended on February (16, 20, 24, 27), Kamaanwala feeder on Februrary (13,18,23,25), Kundan-Pur feeder on February (11,15,18,25) and Dalowali feeder on February (10,16,20,24) from 10:00AM to 02:00PM.