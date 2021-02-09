UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notice In Sialkot

Sumaira FH 47 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:14 PM

Power shutdown notice in sialkot

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) has issued power shutdown notice due to annual repair, maintenance of electricity lines and development works in the circle

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :-:Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco) has issued power shutdown notice due to annual repair, maintenance of electricity lines and development works in the circle.

According to SDO Operation Dalowali, power supply from Barath feeder will remain suspended on February (16, 20, 24, 27), Kamaanwala feeder on Februrary (13,18,23,25), Kundan-Pur feeder on February (11,15,18,25) and Dalowali feeder on February (10,16,20,24) from 10:00AM to 02:00PM.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Gujranwala Circle February From

Recent Stories

PDM will stage power show in Hyderabad today

9 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific receives seven-star rating on COVID-1 ..

11 minutes ago

Xi calls for deepening China-CEEC customs cooperat ..

46 seconds ago

Singapore stocks close 0.13 pct higher

49 seconds ago

China-CEEC cooperation supports respective develop ..

51 seconds ago

S. Korea to Start Vaccination With AstraZeneca Vac ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.