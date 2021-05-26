Power shutdown notice in sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) issued a power shut down notice due to the annual repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the SDO Construction Sialkot Ahmer Hussain here on Wednesday, power supply from feeders Muzafarpur, Adalat Garh, Butter, Khokhar Town, Iqbal Town, Miana-pura, Bajra Garhi, Bhadal, Aimanabad Road feeders on June (2,7,9,14,16,21,23,28,30) and Gunna, Vario, Badiana, Lagraywalai and Orah feeders on June (1,3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24,27,29) from 08:00AM to 02:00PM will remain suspended due to the annual repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

