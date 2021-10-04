Power shutdown notice in sialkot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SAILKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) has issued a power shutdown notice for repair and maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to SDO Construction Pasrur Wajahat-Ullah, power supply from feeders Khan Khasa, Industrial, Mangian, Abdul Hameed Street feeders on October 11, 18, 28, City Narowal, District Jail, Ghousia, Civil-line, Chanduwal, Saddiqabad, Chanderkey, Fata Housing, Jassar feeders on October 7,14, 21, 28, Sangial, Rahimabad, Nonar, Damthal, Sankhatra, Jabbal feeders on October 6,13,20,27 and Bhagay-wali, Sankhatra feeders on September 5, 12, 19, 26 from 9AM to 3PM will remain suspended due to the repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.