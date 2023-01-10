UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notice Issued

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Power shutdown notice issued

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday issued power shut down notice that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh-Wapda House transmission line on 11th January from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Wapda House and Peshawar Fort grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RMT Grid Station on 11th,18th and 25th January from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Safdarabad 2, RMT, Badizai, Dorani Medea Colony, Prophesier Model Town feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad- AMC Abbottabad transmission line on 11th January from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Haripur, Kholian Bala, Abbottabad, Nathia Gali and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 11th,12th and 16th January from 9 AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba, Saidu Shareef Hospital, Bandhai, Mengra 1,2,3,4, Marghuzar, Sadu Shareef, Barikot, KAbal 2,3,4, Sionr Hospital, Gogdara, Takhtaband, Qambar, Singar, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandhai, Shahdara, Hospital Experss, Ajrang, New Khwazakhela, Shin , Charbagh feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Abbottabad Swat Company Medea Saidu Haripur Barikot Charbagh Havelian January From PESCO

Recent Stories

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in ..

Masdar signs deal to set up 1GW of clean energy in Kyrgyzstan

45 minutes ago
 Global Village announces student scholarships wort ..

Global Village announces student scholarships worth over AED1 million

45 minutes ago
 PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference g ..

PM says pledges of $9b made at Geneva Conference great victory of Pakistan

45 minutes ago
 Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

Khawaja Saad Rafique calls for political dialogue

49 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the Digital Government Authority ..

1 hour ago
 realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with ..

Realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with an Extended 4GB RAM Update

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.