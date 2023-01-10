Power shutdown notice issued

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday issued power shut down notice that due to maintenance work, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh-Wapda House transmission line on 11th January from 9AM to 4PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Wapda House and Peshawar Fort grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV RMT Grid Station on 11th,18th and 25th January from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Safdarabad 2, RMT, Badizai, Dorani Medea Colony, Prophesier Model Town feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad- AMC Abbottabad transmission line on 11th January from 9AM to 5PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Haripur, Kholian Bala, Abbottabad, Nathia Gali and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 11th,12th and 16th January from 9 AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba, Saidu Shareef Hospital, Bandhai, Mengra 1,2,3,4, Marghuzar, Sadu Shareef, Barikot, KAbal 2,3,4, Sionr Hospital, Gogdara, Takhtaband, Qambar, Singar, Haji Baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandhai, Shahdara, Hospital Experss, Ajrang, New Khwazakhela, Shin , Charbagh feeders will face inconvenience.