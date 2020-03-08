Power shutdown notice issued

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ):Due to installation of power transformer, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on March 10 from 8AM to 6PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dodial, Khaki, Qalandar Abad, Ather Sheshah, City-1, City-3 feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on March 10 from 8AM to 6PM, resultantly Partial Load Management will be carried out during this period on 11 KV Capacitor Bank, Parhana, Baffa, City-2, Ghazi Kot, Shaheen Shaheed and Industrial State feeders will face inconveniences.