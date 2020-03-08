UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notice Issued

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 08th March 2020 | 12:11 AM

Power shutdown notice issued

Due to installation of power transformer, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on March 10 from 8AM to 6PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dodial, Khaki, Qalandar Abad, Ather Sheshah, City-1, City-3 feeders will face inconveniences

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ):Due to installation of power transformer, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on March 10 from 8AM to 6PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dodial, Khaki, Qalandar Abad, Ather Sheshah, City-1, City-3 feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on March 10 from 8AM to 6PM, resultantly Partial Load Management will be carried out during this period on 11 KV Capacitor Bank, Parhana, Baffa, City-2, Ghazi Kot, Shaheen Shaheed and Industrial State feeders will face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Bank Mansehra Ghazi March From

Recent Stories

Scoreboards: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiato ..

21 seconds ago

Patel, Hafeez propel Qalandars to victory against ..

23 seconds ago

Sustainable development linked to equal opportunit ..

50 minutes ago

Corona virus not a new disease: Experts

50 minutes ago

If unchecked, Hindu supremacist ideology to target ..

50 minutes ago

UN envoy calls for freeze on military activities ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.