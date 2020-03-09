Power shutdown notice issued for Manshera

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Monday announced power shutdown for March 10 in district Manshera due to installation of power transformer and maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Monday announced power shutdown for March 10 in district Manshera due to installation of power transformer and maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Mansehra Grid Station from 08:00AM to 06:00PM due to installation of power transformer.

As a result consumers of 11KV Dodial, Khaki, Qalandarabad, Ather Sheshah, City-I and City-III and consumers of 11KV Capacitor Bank, Parhana, Baffa, and City-II, Ghazi Kot, Shaheen Shaheed and Industrial State feeders would face inconvenience.