UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notice Issued For Manshera

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 05:17 PM

Power shutdown notice issued for Manshera

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Monday announced power shutdown for March 10 in district Manshera due to installation of power transformer and maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here Monday announced power shutdown for March 10 in district Manshera due to installation of power transformer and maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132KV Mansehra Grid Station from 08:00AM to 06:00PM due to installation of power transformer.

As a result consumers of 11KV Dodial, Khaki, Qalandarabad, Ather Sheshah, City-I and City-III and consumers of 11KV Capacitor Bank, Parhana, Baffa, and City-II, Ghazi Kot, Shaheen Shaheed and Industrial State feeders would face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Martyrs Shaheed Electricity Company Bank Mansehra Ghazi March From PESCO

Recent Stories

5 Emirati women employees of ENOC Group complete l ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Citizen Diagnosed With COVID-19 in United ..

3 minutes ago

UVAS holds seminar on ‘Women Entrepreneurship: O ..

16 minutes ago

Blast, firing heard in oath taking ceremony of Afg ..

29 minutes ago

Court adjourns LNG case hearing against Abbasi til ..

3 minutes ago

Dollar gains Rs 2.32 in interbank

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.