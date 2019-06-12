UrduPoint.com
Power Shutdown Notice Issued In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 58 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 04:34 PM

Power shutdown notice issued in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Thursday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Canal Road feeder from 66-KV OTP grid station, Fateh Abad feeder originating from 132-KV OTP grid station, Chishtian Park feeder emanating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Muneer Abad, Qaim Sain, Raja Chowk, Qudrat Abad, Ejaz Town and Saeed Abad feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm while Rasheed Abad, Rehmat Town, General Hospital and Jalal Street feeders emanating from 132-KV University grid station, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad, Siddhupura, Faiz Abad, Amin Pur and Subhan Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on Thursday (June 13).

Similarly, electricity supply from FIEDMC, Coca Cola and KARSS Paint feeders emanating from 132-KV FIEDMC grid station will remain suspended from 7:00 am to 12:00 noon whereas Malari feeder originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Rajana feeder emanating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will observe load shedding from 6:00 am to 10:00 am on June 13.

