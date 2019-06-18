Power shutdown notice issued in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) : Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Mongi Road, Gohar International and Scarp feeders emanating from 132-KV Gojra grid station, Khalid feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station and Bhakkar-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Bhakkar grid station will remain suspended from 6:00 am to 10:00 am while Raza Abad and Madina Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, Aminpur City, new Langrana (for safety) and Gatti feeders emanating from 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Khawaja Habib Ullah and Khuda Yar feeders originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station will observe shutdown from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm on Wednesday (June 19).

Similarly, electricity supply from GM Abad, Marzi Pura, Rehman Abad, Siddhupura, Faiz Abad, Amin Pur, Qadir Abad, Ahmad Abad and Subhan Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Rasheed Abad, Rehmat Town, Jalal Street and General Hospital feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station will remain suspended from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. whereas Bahaduray Wala feeder emanating from 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station will observe load shedding from 8:00 am to 10:00 am on June 19.