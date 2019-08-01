UrduPoint.com
Power Shutdown Notice Issued In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 hours ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 03:09 PM

Power shutdown notice issued in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for August 2 due to necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines in various feeders

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for August 2 due to necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines in various feeders.

According to the schedule, electricity will remain suspended on August 2 from 9am to 1pm from Lahore, Bahmniwala and Global feeders. Power will remain outage from 5:30am to 10:30pm from Malrri feeder emanating from 132 KV Gojra grid station.

