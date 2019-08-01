Power shutdown notice issued in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown notice for August 2 due to necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines in various feeders.

According to the schedule, electricity will remain suspended on August 2 from 9am to 1pm from Lahore, Bahmniwala and Global feeders. Power will remain outage from 5:30am to 10:30pm from Malrri feeder emanating from 132 KV Gojra grid station.