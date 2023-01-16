Power shutdown notices for Mardan, Peshawar issued

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here on Monday announced power shutdown notices for different areas of the province due to maintenance work on grids and power distribution lines.

In a statement issued here, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on January 17,21,24,28 and 31 from 09:00AM to 03:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Hayatabad, North West Hospital, RMI, Gulabad, Mohmand Steel, Northern Bottling, Hayatabad Surgical Hospital, Peshawar General Health Net Hospital, and Shakas feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KVHayatabad Grid Station on January 17 and 24 from 09:00 AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khyber, Hayatabad Phaser-6 and Science feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on January 17, 19, 21, 23, 25, 28 and 30 from 09:00 AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishat, Industrial Naguman, Khazana, Haryana , Daudzai, Old Naguman, Eid Ghah, Charsadda Road, Afghan Colony, Sadar Ahmad Jan Colony, Dalazak, Sirbuland Pura, New Takht Abad, Haryana, New Naguman, Khazana, Nishat Old and Samarbagh feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House Grid Station on January 17, 19, 23, 26 and 30 from 09:00AM to 04:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Warsak Power House connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rahman Baba Grid Station on January 17, 21, 24, 26 and 31 from 09:00 AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVJamil Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dalazak Grid Station on January 17 09:00 AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Dalazak grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132/220 KV Mardan Grid Station on January 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, and from 09:00 AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Ahmad Abad feeders will face inconvenience.