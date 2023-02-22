Power shutdown notices for Peshawar, Mardan, Abbattabad, Wana issued

Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday announced power shut down notices for different areas of Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Wana and Tarbela due to maintenance work on grid stations and power distribution lines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Wednesday announced power shut down notices for different areas of Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Wana and Tarbela due to maintenance work on grid stations and power distribution lines.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Wapda House Grid Station on February 23, and 28 from 09:00AM to 02:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hassan Ghari feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Rahman Baba Grid Station on February 23 and 27 from 09:00AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumer of 11 KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, Jan Mast Colony, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandoo, Urmar-II, Yakatoot, New Chamkani, Ring Road, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, and Akhonabad feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Kohat Road Grid Station on February 23, and 27 from 09:00AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV PAF Express, Kohat Road, and Wazir Bagh feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Batkhela Grid Station on February 23 from 09:00AM to 04:00PM, resultantly consumer of 11KV Parvez Shaheed, City Batkhela, Hisar Baba, Khar, and Batkhela feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Hussai Grid Station on February 23 from 09:00AM to 04:00PM, resultantly consumer of 11KV Shahbaz Ghar, Kalul Khan, Bakhshali, Rustam, New Bakhshali feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 66KV Tank Grid Station on February 23 from 09:00AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 66KV Tajazai grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Tank Transmission on February 23 from 09:00AM to 03:00PM, resultantly consumers of 66 KV Wana and Jhandola grid connected 11KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Abbottabad, NathiaGali Transmission Line on February 23 from 09:00AM to 04:00PM, resultantly consumers of 132KV Nathia Gali grid connected 11KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Wah Nishat Tarbela Transmission Line on February 23 from 09:00AM to 04:00PM, resultantly consumer of 132KV Nishat Tarbela, Right Bank and Gadoon grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.