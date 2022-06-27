Power Shutdown notices issued for Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Shabqadar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) here on Monday issued power load-shedding notices for Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda and Shabqadar due to remove faults in distribution lines and electricity feedrs.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KVPeshawar Cantt Grid Station on June 28 and 30 from 07:00AM to 12:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Tehkal, Islamia College, K.T.H, University Town, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, Warsak Road and Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Nowsehra Grid Station on June 28 and 30 from 07:00AM to 12:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Armer Colony, Manki Shareef, R.

A Bazar, UET Feeder, New Cantt feeder and Khattak Hills feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Rajjar Grid Station on June 28, 29 and 30 from 07:00AM to 12:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11KV Sheikh Abad, Utmanzai, Khanmai and Small Industrial Estate Charsadda feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132KV Shabqadar Grid Station on June 28, 29 and 30 from 07:00AM to 12:00PM, resultantly consumers of 11Khwajawas, Sreekh, Adizai, Shabqadar Fort, Pir Qilla, Amba Dher, Behlol Khel, Matta Mughal Khel, Industrail and Civil Hospital Shabqadar feeders will face inconvenience.