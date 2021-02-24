Power shutdown notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Pesco on Wednesday notified power shutdown in areas of Hayatabad and Warsak Road due to necessary maintenance and repair work.

According to Pesco, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Muhammadi – Hayatabad Transmission Line on February 25 from 9:00am to 4:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Hayatabad grid will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Transmission Line on February 25 from 9:00am to 5:00pm, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Shahi Bagh grid and 66 KV Warsak Pumping House grid connected 11 KV feeders will face in convenience.