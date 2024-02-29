Power shutdown notified

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) PESHAWAR, Feb 29 (APP): Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in areas of Warsak and Shakhi Chasma due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from Warsak Power House on March 1,2 and 3 from 9 AM to 6 PM, resultantly consumer of 132 KV Warsak, Peshawar Cantt, Regi Model Town, Shahi Bagh and Sakhi Chashma grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/mds/