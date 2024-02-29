Power Shutdown Notified
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) PESHAWAR, Feb 29 (APP): Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in areas of Warsak and Shakhi Chasma due to maintenance work.
According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from Warsak Power House on March 1,2 and 3 from 9 AM to 6 PM, resultantly consumer of 132 KV Warsak, Peshawar Cantt, Regi Model Town, Shahi Bagh and Sakhi Chashma grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.
APP/mds/
Recent Stories
The new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro+ becomes the hottest seller of the year!!!!
Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Farooq Rehmani condemns JKMC Ban, SIA charges against Abdul Hameed Lone4 minutes ago
-
18 smoke-emitting vehicles fined4 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq, Amir Dogar to contest for slot of NA Speaker5 minutes ago
-
Delegation of small, medium enterprise Germany calls on KP Governor5 minutes ago
-
Pink salt may be projected as Pakistani product in world markets: President Alvi5 minutes ago
-
Delivery boy shot dead in Karachi5 minutes ago
-
PR CEO announces plans for train restoration, improvements5 minutes ago
-
Seminar on Leadership Soft Skills held at UoS5 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 16 lawbreakers15 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice15 minutes ago
-
Suraiya Bibi becomes second female, 22nd Deputy Speaker KP Assembly15 minutes ago
-
Six power pilferers booked15 minutes ago