Power Shutdown Notified For Areas Of Matani, Azakhel, Gadoon, Haripur

Sumaira FH Published January 21, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Pesco authorities have issued power shut down in various areas of Matni, Azakhel, Gadoon and Haripur to maintenance and repair work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ):Pesco authorities have issued power shut down in various areas of Matni, Azakhel, Gadoon and Haripur to maintenance and repair work.

According to Pesco here Saturday, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Transmission Line on January 22 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Hattar 1,2, Haripur, Kholian Bala (Havelian) and 66 KV Haripur and Havelian grid feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad-Nathia Galli Transmission Line on January 23 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Nathia Gali grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Wah-NishatTurbela Transmission Line on January 23 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV NishatTurbela, Right Bank, Gadoon grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Matani Grid Station on January 23, 24, 25 and 26 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Matani City , New Matani, Old Matani, Darwazagai, Old Azakhel, Maryamzai, Tila Band feeders will face inconvenience.

