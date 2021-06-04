UrduPoint.com
Power Shutdown Notified For Areas Of Mingora, Swabi, Hattar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 08:35 PM

Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in areas of Mingora, Swabi and Hattar due to necessary maintenance and repair work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in areas of Mingora, Swabi and Hattar due to necessary maintenance and repair work.

According to Pesco on Friday, due to maintenance work, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on June 7 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mingora 3,4, Marghrzar, Bara Bandy, Sinor, Saidu Baba will face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KVGadoon Grid Station on June 6 and 12 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Fadi Steel Mill, Daud Steel Mill, Chirat Paper Sack, Hamad Steel, Mardan Steel Mill, Swabi Textile Mill, Al Hamaza Mill, Family Flats, Jadoon Metal, Baja Express, Chirat Paper Unit 2 would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV RBT Grid Station on, June 6 and 13 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mix Hayat , Minai, Gandaf would face inconvenience, Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KVSwabi Grid Station on June 6 and 12 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mansoor , Sheikh Jana, Char Bagh, Col Sher Khan, Nawa Kale would face inconvenience,Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Dobian Grid Station on June 6 and 12 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Yar Hussain, Kalu Khan, Dolat, Tarakai, Dargai, Gumbat would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on June 6, 9 and 13 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nova Synpack, Muree Glass, Hattar 1,2,3,4,5,6,8, Shadi, SurajGali, Solve Tech, FDL, Mian Steel, Ali Steel, Al Hadeed, Neelum Steel, National Steel, Rehmat Steel, Capital Steel, Pak Accumulator, Wah Noble, SAC, Mustehkam, HEC, Echo Pack, Bifo, Nomi Steel, Hattar Steel, Coronot food, Meelum, Syntronics would face inconvenience.

