Power shutdown notified for areas of Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in areas of Nowshera due to necessary maintenance and repair work.

According to Pesco here Friday, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Nowsehra City Grid Station on July 31 from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM resultantly consumers of 132 KV Locomotive Factory and Grid ZRK Factory feeders would face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV BRT Grid Station on July 31 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV F-1( HS Mill), F-7(Ghandaf),F-6(IND.2 MIX), Manai, UTLA and Amazai Bait Gali feeders would face inconvenience.