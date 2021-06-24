Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar. Jehangeera, Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of Peshawar, Jehangeera and Abbottabad due to necessary maintenance and repair work, According to Pesco,power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on June 27 and 29 from 7;00 AM to 12:00 PM resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 7,11,12,13 feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on June 25 and 29 from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM resultantly,consumers of 11 KV Surizai feeder would face inconvenience.

Similarly,power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Muree Road Abbottabad Grid Station on June 26,June28 and June30 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Repco and Kehal feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jhangira Grid Station on June 25 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM resultantly,consumers of 11 KV Manki and Jalsai feeders would face inconvenience.