UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notified For Areas Of Peshawar. Jehangeera, Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar. Jehangeera, Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of Peshawar, Jehangeera and Abbottabad due to necessary maintenance and repair work, According to Pesco,power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on June 27 and 29 from 7;00 AM to 12:00 PM resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 7,11,12,13 feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on June 25 and 29 from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM resultantly,consumers of 11 KV Surizai feeder would face inconvenience.

Similarly,power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Muree Road Abbottabad Grid Station on June 26,June28 and June30 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM resultantly, consumers of 11 KV Repco and Kehal feeders would face inconvenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jhangira Grid Station on June 25 from 7:00 AM to 1:00 PM resultantly,consumers of 11 KV Manki and Jalsai feeders would face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Abbottabad Road June From

Recent Stories

IHC dismisses Nawaz Sharif’s appeal challenging ..

53 seconds ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Public Health Ma ..

5 minutes ago

SRC calls for government and private sectors’ co ..

20 minutes ago

Al Bowardi chairs first meeting of Supreme Council ..

35 minutes ago

Delegation of special children calls on minister f ..

7 minutes ago

KP to launch nine social welfare projects under PM ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.