Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has announced the schedule of power suspension for suburban areas of the city, Mardan and Charsadda due to necessary maintenance and repair work.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on May 17, 24 and 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resultantly consumers of 11KV Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCR, Airport Road, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 2, MES Old, Babu Ghari, Marble Industrial , CAA, Palosi 1, Behria Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on May 17, 24 and 31 from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road, Sarband, Shabkhel and Sheikhan feeders will face inconvenience. Similarly, the power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on May 17, 23 and 30 May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., inconveniencing consumers of 11 KV Nisata Road, Nawa Kale, Ahmad Abad, Taru, Eid Gah, Rural 1 and Dang Baba feeders.

It added that power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan 2 Grid Station on May 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 30 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m., due to which consumers of 11 KV Col Javaid, Shah Dhandh and Tawas Babini feeders will face inconvenience.