UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notified For Areas Of Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has announced the schedule of power suspension for suburban areas of the city, Mardan and Charsadda due to necessary maintenance and repair work.

According to a press release issued on Tuesday, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on May 17, 24 and 31 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Resultantly consumers of 11KV Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangir Abad, University Town, NCR, Airport Road, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 2, MES Old, Babu Ghari, Marble Industrial , CAA, Palosi 1, Behria Colony, Tehkal Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Pesco Colony Grid Station on May 17, 24 and 31 from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. As a result, consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road, Sarband, Shabkhel and Sheikhan feeders will face inconvenience. Similarly, the power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan Grid Station on May 17, 23 and 30 May from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., inconveniencing consumers of 11 KV Nisata Road, Nawa Kale, Ahmad Abad, Taru, Eid Gah, Rural 1 and Dang Baba feeders.

It added that power supply would also remain suspended from 132 KV Mardan 2 Grid Station on May 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29 and 30 from 9 a.m to 3 p.m., due to which consumers of 11 KV Col Javaid, Shah Dhandh and Tawas Babini feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Road Mardan Charsadda Saddar May From PESCO Airport P

Recent Stories

‘Good to see you,’: CJP Bandial clarifies his ..

‘Good to see you,’: CJP Bandial clarifies his words for Imran Khan

34 minutes ago
 South Korean football - a strong presence in Asian ..

South Korean football - a strong presence in Asian and global arena

51 minutes ago
 IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhary

IHC orders to release Fawad Chaudhary

1 hour ago
 Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

Actress Eshal Fayyaz's Facebook account hacked

2 hours ago
 NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) ..

NA passes Contempt of Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament) Bill, 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches St ..

Dubai’s Knowledge Fund Establishment launches Strategic Plan 2023-2025

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.