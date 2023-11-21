Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notified For Areas Of Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published November 21, 2023 | 07:28 PM

Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad

PESCO authorities have notified power suspension in various areas of provincial metropolis, Kohat and Abbottabad due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) PESCO authorities have notified power suspension in various areas of provincial metropolis, Kohat and Abbottabad due to maintenance work.

According to PESCO, power supply will remain suspended from Sheikh Muhammadi Transmission line on 22 November from 9AM to 4 PM resultantly consumers of Peshawar University and Peshawar Industrial grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Dalazak Grid Station on 24 November from 9 AM to 1 PM, resultantly consumer of Gullbela 2, New Gullbela, Lucky Star Floor Mill, Muhammad Zai feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 22 November from 8 AM to 12 PM resultantly consumer of Sethi Town feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 23 November from 8 AM to 12 PM resultantly consumer of Ialamabad feeder will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from Kohat Transmission Line on 22 November from 9 AM to 4 PM resultantly consumer of Ghumbat grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad Grid Station on 23 November from 9 AM to 5 PM resultantly consumer of Nothia Gali grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Peshawar Abbottabad Kohat November From PESCO

Recent Stories

Technology continuously evolving, armed forces nee ..

Technology continuously evolving, armed forces need to keep pace with evolving t ..

3 seconds ago
 Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global ..

Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global acknowledgment: Dr. Kausar Mal ..

16 minutes ago
 Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to ..

Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to South Africa

16 minutes ago
 Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam ..

Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam Khan

16 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

21 minutes ago
 Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift ..

Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift in thinking for Pak trajectory ..

20 minutes ago
ATC indicts Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Rubin ..

ATC indicts Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Rubina Jamil in police vehicles tor ..

21 minutes ago
 Two tennis events conclude at KPT sports complex

Two tennis events conclude at KPT sports complex

21 minutes ago
 Moot on South Asia and Regional Connectivity in 21 ..

Moot on South Asia and Regional Connectivity in 21st Century held

21 minutes ago
 OffGrid's residency chapter exhibition, must-see f ..

OffGrid's residency chapter exhibition, must-see for contemporary art enthusiast ..

21 minutes ago
 SMIU’s 29th Syndicate meeting held

SMIU’s 29th Syndicate meeting held

28 minutes ago
 Cadbury Dairy Milk collaborates with PCB, Khelo Kr ..

Cadbury Dairy Milk collaborates with PCB, Khelo Kricket to empower women cricket ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan