Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar, Kohat, Abbottabad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) PESCO authorities have notified power suspension in various areas of provincial metropolis, Kohat and Abbottabad due to maintenance work.

According to PESCO, power supply will remain suspended from Sheikh Muhammadi Transmission line on 22 November from 9AM to 4 PM resultantly consumers of Peshawar University and Peshawar Industrial grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Dalazak Grid Station on 24 November from 9 AM to 1 PM, resultantly consumer of Gullbela 2, New Gullbela, Lucky Star Floor Mill, Muhammad Zai feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 22 November from 8 AM to 12 PM resultantly consumer of Sethi Town feeder will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 23 November from 8 AM to 12 PM resultantly consumer of Ialamabad feeder will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from Kohat Transmission Line on 22 November from 9 AM to 4 PM resultantly consumer of Ghumbat grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad Grid Station on 23 November from 9 AM to 5 PM resultantly consumer of Nothia Gali grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

