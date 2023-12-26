Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar

Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in areas of Dangari and Shuba Bazar due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in areas of Dangari and Shuba Bazar due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Fort Grid Station on 27, 28 and 30 December from 9:00 a.

m to 1:00 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Dabgari and Shuba feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 28 December from 8:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Abaseen feeder will face inconvenience.