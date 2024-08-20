Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of the city due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 22nd and 27th August from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Kachori, Shalozai, Safdar Abad, Khanmust, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Hazar Khwani, Yakatooth, New Chairman Daftar, Jameel Colony, Ring Road, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai, Akhon Abad, Ring Road 2, SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 22nd and 27th April from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murshad Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, Deh Bhadar, Wazir Abad, Ameen ColonyJ Bara, Nodhya Payan, Murshid Ababad, Dora Road, Nodiya Bahadar, Lundi Arbab 1,2,3, Sheikh Muhamadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg, Schem Chowk, Chairman Daftar feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City grid station on 22nd and 24th April from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Sikhandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnagri, Chughal Pura, Chamkani, Jhagra, Redio pak, Sethi Town, Gulbargh, Hussain Abad, Zaryab, Phandoo Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi Gee, Nishterabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

