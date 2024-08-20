Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notified For Areas Of Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid Published August 20, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Power shutdown notified for areas of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of the city due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from Rehman Baba Grid Station on 22nd and 27th August from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Kachori, Shalozai, Safdar Abad, Khanmust, New Hazar Khwani, Surizai, Phandu Baba, Urmar 2, Hazar Khwani, Yakatooth, New Chairman Daftar, Jameel Colony, Ring Road, Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai, Akhon Abad, Ring Road 2, SIDB feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 22nd and 27th April from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Sonehri Masjid, Bana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nothia, Murshad Abad, Abasin, Old Deh Bahadar, Deh Bhadar, Wazir Abad, Ameen ColonyJ Bara, Nodhya Payan, Murshid Ababad, Dora Road, Nodiya Bahadar, Lundi Arbab 1,2,3, Sheikh Muhamadi, Pishtakhara, Swati Gate, Gulbarg, Schem Chowk, Chairman Daftar feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City grid station on 22nd and 24th April from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Sikhandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnagri, Chughal Pura, Chamkani, Jhagra, Redio pak, Sethi Town, Gulbargh, Hussain Abad, Zaryab, Phandoo Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi Gee, Nishterabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Road Rashid Kohat Bagh April August NHA Mosque From

Recent Stories

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemm ..

UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks

6 hours ago
 De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival ..

De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England

6 hours ago
 Punjab journalist protection coordination committe ..

Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held

6 hours ago
 Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dang ..

Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN

6 hours ago
 MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify docu ..

MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication

6 hours ago
 Edu body for extending skills training opportuniti ..

Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..

6 hours ago
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank

6 hours ago
 Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PT ..

Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..

6 hours ago
 Punjab Police initiating process for promotions fr ..

Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank

6 hours ago
 Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools wil ..

Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..

6 hours ago
 Recent internet issues observed due to damage to o ..

Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..

6 hours ago
 KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab gov ..

KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan