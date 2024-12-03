Power Shutdown Notified For Areas Of Peshawar, Mingora, Bisham
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 07:02 PM
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities have notified power shutdown in areas of Peshawar, Mingora and Bisham due to maintenance work
According to PESCO, power Supply will remain suspended from Warsak Grid Station on 4th,5th,6th and 11th December from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Kochian 1,2, Sardar Abad, Shahi Bala ,Sawat Scout, Shagai Industrial , Haji Zai, Sfaid Sang 2 feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Dalazak Grid Station on 5th December from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Gulbaila, Lucky Star Mill, feeders will face inconvenience.
Similarly, power Supply will remain suspended from Pubbi grid station on 4th, 5th, 6th ,7th and 8th December from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Shaikhan and Sapin Ghar feeder will face inconvenience.
Power Supply will remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 4th ,5th ,9th and 10th December from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumer of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mengora 1,2,3,4, 5,Kabal , Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghuzar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gukadara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba,Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Besham Ggrid Station on 4th ,5th ,9th and 10th December from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers Pattan, Thakot, Maira, Besham 3 feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Thakot Grid Sstation on 4th ,5th ,9th and 10th December from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers Besham 1, Thakot, Allai, Dubair and Daso feeders will face inconvenience.
