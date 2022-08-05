UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notified For Areas Of Provincial Metropolis, Nowshera

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Power shutdown notified for areas of provincial metropolis, Nowshera

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :PESHAWAR, Aug 5 (Pakistan Point news - 5th Aug, 2022 ): Pesco authorities have announced power suspension in areas of provincial metropolis due to necessary repair and maintenance work.

According to Pesco here Friday, power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on August 6 and 7 from 7:00 AM to12;00 PM,resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial, Naguman, Khazana, Haryana, Daud Zai-1&2,Old Naguman, New Tukthabad, Haryana-1,New Naguman,Nishat-3,Nishat-1 Old,Mohammad Zai and Gulo Zaifeeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on August 6 and 8 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVSamar Bagh, Opazi, Pir Bala-1&2,Industrial,Chagarmatti,Pajaggi,Benazir Women University, Nishat old, Nishat New, Kaniza, Nishat and Haryana-2feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Nowsehra Grid Station on August 9 and 11 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khattak Hills, NMC and Behram Kali, feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from220KV Mardan Grid Station on August 9 and 11 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mahabatabad, Sheikh Maltoon, New Industrial Exp, Mardan Medical Express, Aukam and Bacha Khan Medical College feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from132 KV R.M.T Grid Station on August 7, 10 and 14 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Badizai, Daurani Media Colony, Scarp Feeder and Wapda Colony feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Mardan Bagh August Women Media From Nishat

Recent Stories

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

2 hours ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

2 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

2 hours ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

2 hours ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

2 hours ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.