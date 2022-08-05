Power shutdown notified for areas of provincial metropolis, Nowshera

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, Aug 5 (Pakistan Point news - 5th Aug, 2022 ): Pesco authorities have announced power suspension in areas of provincial metropolis due to necessary repair and maintenance work.

According to Pesco here Friday, power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on August 6 and 7 from 7:00 AM to12;00 PM,resultantly consumers of 11 KV Industrial, Naguman, Khazana, Haryana, Daud Zai-1&2,Old Naguman, New Tukthabad, Haryana-1,New Naguman,Nishat-3,Nishat-1 Old,Mohammad Zai and Gulo Zaifeeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on August 6 and 8 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVSamar Bagh, Opazi, Pir Bala-1&2,Industrial,Chagarmatti,Pajaggi,Benazir Women University, Nishat old, Nishat New, Kaniza, Nishat and Haryana-2feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Nowsehra Grid Station on August 9 and 11 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khattak Hills, NMC and Behram Kali, feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from220KV Mardan Grid Station on August 9 and 11 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mahabatabad, Sheikh Maltoon, New Industrial Exp, Mardan Medical Express, Aukam and Bacha Khan Medical College feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from132 KV R.M.T Grid Station on August 7, 10 and 14 from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM resultantly consumers of 11 KV Badizai, Daurani Media Colony, Scarp Feeder and Wapda Colony feeders will face inconvenience.