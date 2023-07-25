Power shutdown notified for environs of Mardan

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in environs of Mardan due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Mardan � Dargai Tramission Line on 26 July from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumer of 11 KV MES, Shahdhand, Garhi Kapura, Zando, Garhi Dolatzai, Karnal Jawad, Tawas feeders and 132 KV Mardan 2 grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.