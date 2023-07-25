Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notified For Environs Of Mardan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 25, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Power shutdown notified for environs of Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in environs of Mardan due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV MardanDargai Tramission Line on 26 July from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumer of 11 KV MES, Shahdhand, Garhi Kapura, Zando, Garhi Dolatzai, Karnal Jawad, Tawas feeders and 132 KV Mardan 2 grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

