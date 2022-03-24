Power shutdown notified for Peshawar, D I Khan

Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in provincial metropolis and D I Khan due to necessary maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in provincial metropolis and D I Khan due to necessary maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Wapda House Peshawar Grid Station on 28 March From 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahibagh 1, ICF 2, Jail Express, Saidabad and Faqirabad feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Shahibabh Grid Station on 25 March from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly load management will be carried out on 132 KV Shahibagh grid connected 11 KV feeders.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 220 KV Shahibabh Grid Station on 25 March from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM, resultantly load management will be carried out on 132 KV Shahibagh grid connected 11 KV feeders.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 28 March from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Baghbanan, Gulbahar 2 ; Islamabad, faqir Abad 2, Sheikhabad,Molvie Jee, Nishatar Abad and NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 66 KV Haripur Grid Station on 26 March from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV NRTC, T and T, Miepur 1, TIP feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on 26 March from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Degree College, Cantt 1, Sheikh Yousaf 2, Industrial, CRBC feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on 25 March from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sadar, Industrial, Sheikh Yousaf 1, University , DDA, Saggu feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I.Khan Grid Station on 25 March from 11:00 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muslim Bazar, Muryalee 1,2, Cantt 1, Mandara, Commissionery Bazar, Town Hall feeders will face inconvenience.