UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notified For Peshawar, Haripur

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 05:50 PM

Power shutdown notified for Peshawar, Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities had notified power shutdown in various areas of provincial metropolis and Haripur due to necessary maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 23rd and 28th September from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 5,7,8,11,12, Ciel Wood feeders will face inconveniences, said a press release issued by PESCO here on Tuesday.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 23rd and 28th September from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai Bala, Akhoon Abad, Ring Road 2, PAF Express , Kohat Road , Wazir Bagh feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 23rd September from 9:00 AM to 12;00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishtarabad, Gul Bahar 1, Pando Road, Nishtabad 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 23rd September from 12;00 AM to 3;00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Radio Pak, Jagra, Chamkani, Chughal Pura, Hashtnagri, Urmer, Lala and Sikandar Pura feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahibagh Transmission Line on 23rd September from 9:00 AM to 1:00PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Shahibagh Grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on 23rd and 29th September from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Bara Banda and Old Bara Banda, NMC, Kheshki Express, Mardan Industrial, Rashakai, Ziarat Kaka Sahib, Company Bagh, Industrial Risalpur, Tehsil Road feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 23rd and 28th September from 8;00 AM to 2;00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Swabi Maira, Town 1,2,3, Panian 2, Nova Synpack, Muree Glass feeders will face inconveniences, . Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rampura Transmission on 23rd September from 8:00 AM to 24th 6:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Mansehra, Balakot, M/Abad, Noseri, Rampura, Hattian, Chatter Glass grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Road Rashid Mansehra Kohat Mardan Kaka Nowshera Haripur Swabi Ziarat Balakot Bagh Jamrud September From PESCO

Recent Stories

Bring back Nawaz Sharif to court: IHC orders Feder ..

14 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

26 minutes ago

Livestock deptt holds vaccination camp for domesti ..

19 minutes ago

Police arrest two accused of honour killing in for ..

19 minutes ago

Russian Su-30 Plane Crashes in Tver Region, Crew S ..

20 minutes ago

FC Marseille Says Has Evidence of Neymar's Racist ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.