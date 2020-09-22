Power shutdown notified for Peshawar, Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) authorities had notified power shutdown in various areas of provincial metropolis and Haripur due to necessary maintenance work.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 23rd and 28th September from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 5,7,8,11,12, Ciel Wood feeders will face inconveniences, said a press release issued by PESCO here on Tuesday.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rehman Baba Grid Station on 23rd and 28th September from 8AM to 2PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Beri Bagh, Rashid Ghari, Surizai Bala, Akhoon Abad, Ring Road 2, PAF Express , Kohat Road , Wazir Bagh feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 23rd September from 9:00 AM to 12;00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Nishtarabad, Gul Bahar 1, Pando Road, Nishtabad 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City Grid Station on 23rd September from 12;00 AM to 3;00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Radio Pak, Jagra, Chamkani, Chughal Pura, Hashtnagri, Urmer, Lala and Sikandar Pura feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahibagh Transmission Line on 23rd September from 9:00 AM to 1:00PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Shahibagh Grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Nowshera City Grid Station on 23rd and 29th September from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Bara Banda and Old Bara Banda, NMC, Kheshki Express, Mardan Industrial, Rashakai, Ziarat Kaka Sahib, Company Bagh, Industrial Risalpur, Tehsil Road feeders will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on 23rd and 28th September from 8;00 AM to 2;00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTS 1,2, SNK, Swabi Maira, Town 1,2,3, Panian 2, Nova Synpack, Muree Glass feeders will face inconveniences, . Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Rampura Transmission on 23rd September from 8:00 AM to 24th 6:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Mansehra, Balakot, M/Abad, Noseri, Rampura, Hattian, Chatter Glass grid connected feeders will face inconveniences.