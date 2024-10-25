Open Menu

Power Shutdown Notified For Peshawar, Hungu, Nowshera

Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of the city, Hungu and Nowshera due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University grid station on 27th, 28th and 30th October from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, resultantly consumers University Campus Mala Kandhir Engineer Big, Tanabad Tanabad 2 Agriculture Meera AchiniHMC, Ring Road, Danishabad Gharibabad, Rahatabad 1st MB Abdra Achini 1, 2, Hasanzai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Baza Road, JAF academy Town, Circular Road, DHAHPK, Scree 6,Consumers of commercial building Abdul Razaq feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 28th October from 8:30 am to12:30 PM, resultantly consumers of Industrial, Pir Bala, Muslim Abad, Madina Colony feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 27th and 30th October from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, resultantly consumers of Scarp 1, Plosi, Maghdarzai feeders will face inconvenience Power Supply will remain suspended from Shahi Bagh grid station on 26th October from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, resultantly consumers Bakhshali Pul, New Ghari, Nishat, KSM and Samar Bagh feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Wapda Colony Grid Station on 28th and 30th October from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, resultantly consumers of Warsak Road, ICF and Darmangi feeder will face inconvenience.

Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from Dalazak Grid Station on 26th and 29th October from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, resultantly consumers of Mian Kajar, Gulabad, OPF, Pakhaghulam, Wasdpaga 1, 2, Gulabad, Luky Star, Duran Pur, BRT, Galuzai Mohammad Zai, Jinnah College, New Sir Bulandpura feeders will face inconvenience .

Power Supply will remain suspended from Warsak Grid Station on 27th and 30th October from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Shaheen Foundation, Haji Zai, Mathra, Saidu Sang, Shahi Bala, Kachori, Dheri Wala feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Hangu Grid Station on 28th October from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Hangu grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. Power Supply will remain suspended from Nowshehra City Grid Station on 27th October from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Nowshehra Medical Complex, Tehsil Road, Kheshki, Mulana Abdullah Shah feeders will face inconvenience.

