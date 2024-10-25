Power Shutdown Notified For Peshawar, Hungu, Nowshera
Faizan Hashmi Published October 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of the city, Hungu and Nowshera due to maintenance work.
According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar University grid station on 27th, 28th and 30th October from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, resultantly consumers University Campus Mala Kandhir Engineer Big, Tanabad Tanabad 2 Agriculture Meera AchiniHMC, Ring Road, Danishabad Gharibabad, Rahatabad 1st MB Abdra Achini 1, 2, Hasanzai, Sufaid Dheri, Old Baza Road, JAF academy Town, Circular Road, DHAHPK, Scree 6,Consumers of commercial building Abdul Razaq feeders will face inconvenience.
Power Supply will remain suspended from Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on 28th October from 8:30 am to12:30 PM, resultantly consumers of Industrial, Pir Bala, Muslim Abad, Madina Colony feeders will face inconvenience.
Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 27th and 30th October from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, resultantly consumers of Scarp 1, Plosi, Maghdarzai feeders will face inconvenience Power Supply will remain suspended from Shahi Bagh grid station on 26th October from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, resultantly consumers Bakhshali Pul, New Ghari, Nishat, KSM and Samar Bagh feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Wapda Colony Grid Station on 28th and 30th October from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, resultantly consumers of Warsak Road, ICF and Darmangi feeder will face inconvenience.
Likewise, power supply will remain suspended from Dalazak Grid Station on 26th and 29th October from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm, resultantly consumers of Mian Kajar, Gulabad, OPF, Pakhaghulam, Wasdpaga 1, 2, Gulabad, Luky Star, Duran Pur, BRT, Galuzai Mohammad Zai, Jinnah College, New Sir Bulandpura feeders will face inconvenience .
Power Supply will remain suspended from Warsak Grid Station on 27th and 30th October from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Shaheen Foundation, Haji Zai, Mathra, Saidu Sang, Shahi Bala, Kachori, Dheri Wala feeders will face inconvenience.
Power supply will remain suspended from Hangu Grid Station on 28th October from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Hangu grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. Power Supply will remain suspended from Nowshehra City Grid Station on 27th October from 8:00 AM to 2:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Nowshehra Medical Complex, Tehsil Road, Kheshki, Mulana Abdullah Shah feeders will face inconvenience.
Recent Stories
Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2024-25 begins tomorrow
Saud Shakeel scores century as Pakistan, England continue third Test
Pakistan, South Africa agree to further enhance cooperation in trade, commerce
Fully-Featured TECNO’S SPARK 30 Pro, Transformer Edition – Available Now!
Pakistan make 151 for five on second day of third Test against England
PSX hits historic milestone as 100 Index surpasses 90,000
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 October 2024
Mozambique's next president Daniel Chapo, new to national politics
UN chief underscores BRICS' role in boosting global cooperation; urges steps for ..
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Minister
UN stresses immediate action to close huge emissions gap to preserve 1.5°C targ ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs. 23.5m paid to complainants on In-charge Federal Ombudsman's office2 minutes ago
-
PPP Sindh to hold rallies in favour of "26th Constitutional Amendment"3 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyr cop offered22 minutes ago
-
Ch.Nisar pays glowing tributes to Shaheed Benazir Bhutto for her legacy22 minutes ago
-
KP CM regrets martyrdom of police personnel in Tank22 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz strongly condemns terror attacks in DI Khan, Bannu Districts22 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on Hyderabad motorway, Ghotki-Kandhkot bridge projects23 minutes ago
-
11 held with drugs32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to continue supporting depressed Kashmiris until final resolution: Ch Anwar Ul Haq32 minutes ago
-
Three injured in brawl between two groups32 minutes ago
-
District Quality Control Board meets33 minutes ago
-
RDMC supports re-opening of two primary schools after 13-years closure in remote villages of Distric ..42 minutes ago