UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notified For Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Chakdarra

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Power shutdown notified for Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Chakdarra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :PESCO authorities on Wednesday notified power suspension in areas of Peshawar, Mardan, Swat and Chakdarra due to necessary maintenance and repair work.

According to PESCO, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House-Peshawar Cantt Transmission Line on February 13 from 9:00 AM to 3;00 PM, resultantly additional load management would be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt and Peshawar University.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on February 11,16,18 and 23 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad, Deans Heights, Shoukat Khanam, Green Wood, Ceil Wood feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV PESCO Colony Peshawar Grid Station on February 11,14,16,18,21,23,25 and 28 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahi Bagh 1, Warsak Road 2, ICF 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on February 11,14,16,18,21,23,25 and 28 from 9:00 AM to 3;00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road 1, ICF 1, Jail Express feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on February 13,15,17,20,22,24 and 27 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV ICF 2, Pir Bala, Shahi Bagh 2, Nishat 1,2,Indsustrial , Benazeer Woman University would be affected.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on February 11,15,16 and 18 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jabba, Dandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Saidu Sharif, BArikot 2, Gul Kada, Marghuzar, Sinor, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Sangar, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara, Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from220 KV Mardan Grid Station on February 11,13,14,16,18,20,21,23,25,27 and 28 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Insustrial, Old Industrial, Nissata Road Mardan, Charsadda Road, Saleem Khan, Sheikh Maltoon , Ahmad Abad, City 2, Gujar Ghari, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Manga, Mirwas, New Toru , Nawa Kale feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 220 KV Chakdara Grid Station on February 11 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM resultantly consumers of 132 KV Chakdara grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Swat Jail Road Manga Mardan Saidu Sangar Charsadda Mingora Bagh February Women From Nishat PESCO

Recent Stories

PTCL Group Posts 38% Profit Growth in 2020

8 minutes ago

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

25 minutes ago

Moscow Court to Review Purported Case on Mark Zuck ..

10 minutes ago

19 held with kite flying material in faisalabad

10 minutes ago

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi urges new diplomats to uph ..

10 minutes ago

Kiln sealed, owner booked

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.