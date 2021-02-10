Power shutdown notified for Peshawar, Swat, Mardan, Chakdarra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :PESCO authorities on Wednesday notified power suspension in areas of Peshawar, Mardan, Swat and Chakdarra due to necessary maintenance and repair work.

According to PESCO, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Power House-Peshawar Cantt Transmission Line on February 13 from 9:00 AM to 3;00 PM, resultantly additional load management would be carried out on 11 KV feeders emanating from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt and Peshawar University.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hayatabad Phase 7 Grid Station on February 11,16,18 and 23 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad, Deans Heights, Shoukat Khanam, Green Wood, Ceil Wood feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV PESCO Colony Peshawar Grid Station on February 11,14,16,18,21,23,25 and 28 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahi Bagh 1, Warsak Road 2, ICF 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on February 11,14,16,18,21,23,25 and 28 from 9:00 AM to 3;00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Warsak Road 1, ICF 1, Jail Express feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Grid Station on February 13,15,17,20,22,24 and 27 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV ICF 2, Pir Bala, Shahi Bagh 2, Nishat 1,2,Indsustrial , Benazeer Woman University would be affected.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on February 11,15,16 and 18 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jabba, Dandai, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Saidu Sharif, BArikot 2, Gul Kada, Marghuzar, Sinor, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Sangar, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shahdara, Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders would face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from220 KV Mardan Grid Station on February 11,13,14,16,18,20,21,23,25,27 and 28 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV New Insustrial, Old Industrial, Nissata Road Mardan, Charsadda Road, Saleem Khan, Sheikh Maltoon , Ahmad Abad, City 2, Gujar Ghari, Jan Abad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Manga, Mirwas, New Toru , Nawa Kale feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply would remain suspended from 220 KV Chakdara Grid Station on February 11 from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM resultantly consumers of 132 KV Chakdara grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconveniences.