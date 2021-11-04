UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notified For Provincial Metropolis, Suburban Areas

Thu 04th November 2021

Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in various localities of provincial metropolis and its suburban areas due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in various localities of provincial metropolis and its suburban areas due to maintenance work, According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on November 6,13,20 and 27 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5,Northwet Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, MohmandSteel,NothrenBoteling feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVRehman Baba Grid Station on November 6,10,13,17,20 and 23 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Kachori, Sharif Abad, Khan Must Colony, NewHazarKhwani, SuriZai, Urmar 2, Yakatooth, New Chamkani,Phandoo Road 2,Urmar, Ring Road, Chair Man Daftar, BeriBagh, Rashid Ghari, SuriBala, Akhona Abad, Ring Road 2,PAF Express,LKohat Road, WazirBagh feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Industrial Koht Road Grid Station on November 6 ,10,13,17,20, 24 and 27 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVBhana Mari, Civil Quarter, Nathia, Murshid Abad, Abasin, WazirBagh , Old DehBahadar, New Deh Bahadar,Old Kohat Road, New Kohat Road, Ameen Colony, Bara, Nodheya Payan,Dora Road, Murshidabad, Landi Arbab 1,2,3,Sheikh Muhammadi, Peshtakhara feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Muhammadi Grid Station on 6 ,10,13,17,20, 24 and 27from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sarband, ShabKhel, Sheikhan feeders will face in convenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVDalazak Grid Station on November 6, 11, 15, 17, 20, 23 and 25 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV OPF, Pakha Ghulam, Wadpaga 1,2, Luki Star, Doranpur, BRT, Jinnah Complex feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shahi Bagh Grid Station on November 6,11,15,17, 23 and 25 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sarbulandpur, Sethi Town feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Kohat Grid Station on November 5,7, 9, 11 from 8:30 AM to 2:30 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Lachi Express feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on November 5, 8 and 10from 9 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rural , Mangora 1,Kabal, Khwaza Khela, Matta Besham feeders will face inconvenience.

