Power Shutdown Notified For Suburban Areas Of City

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Pesco authorities have notified power shutdown in various suburban areas of the province due to necessary maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from will remain suspended from Kohat Road Grid Station on 21st ,24th,26th and 28th September from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of PAF Express, Kohat Road, Wazir Bagh, Old Deh Bhadar, Old Kohat Road, Dora Road, New Deh Bahadar, Scheme Chowk feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City grid station on 21st ,24th,26th and 28th September from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Sikhandar Pura, Lala, Hashtnagri, Chughal Pura, Chamkani, Jhagra, Redio pak, Sethi Town, Gulbargh, Hussain Abad, Zaryab, Phandoo Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishterabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from Shiekh Muhammadi grid station on 21st, 24th, 26th and 28th September from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Badbair, Masho Gagar, Balazai, Sirband, Sheikhan, Shahab Khel and AWT feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Dalazak grid station on 21st, 24th, 26th and 28th September from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Mian Gujar, Gulbela, Pakha Ghulam, Wadpaga 1,2, Gulabad, Lucky Star, Doran Pur, BRT, Guluzai, Muhammad Zai, Jannah College, New Sir Band Pura feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Warsak grid station on 21st ,25th and 28th September from 7:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Opazai, Pir Bala 1,2,Industrial, Chaghar Mati, Benazir Women University , Madian Colony, Muslim Abad, Kazana, New Ghari and Nishat feeders will face inconvenience.

