Power shutdown notified in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 13th ,17th ,18th June from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Islamia college, tehkal, commercial-2,university town,KTH,PAF feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 13th ,15th ,16th ,19th June from 8 AM to 2 PM,resultantly consumers of 11 KV Augriculture, Malakanddher, Engineering, Gulabad, Universitycampus, canal town feeders will face inconvenience.