UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notified In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 09:28 PM

Power shutdown notified in Peshawar

Due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 13th ,17th ,18th June from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Islamia college, tehkal, commercial-2,university town,KTH,PAF feeders will face inconvenience

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 13th ,17th ,18th June from 8 AM to 2 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Islamia college, tehkal, commercial-2,university town,KTH,PAF feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar University Grid Station on 13th ,15th ,16th ,19th June from 8 AM to 2 PM,resultantly consumers of 11 KV Augriculture, Malakanddher, Engineering, Gulabad, Universitycampus, canal town feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar June From

Recent Stories

Annual Formation Commanders' Conference reviews ge ..

52 seconds ago

CEO hails performance of PESCO staff during Ramada ..

56 seconds ago

UAE, Germany issue joint statement

14 minutes ago

TBHF pledges US$ 216,000 to support Sinjar Action ..

14 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr receives RAK Academy school delegati ..

15 minutes ago

Cocoa futures surge as ICoast, Ghana seek higher p ..

57 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.