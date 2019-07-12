Power shutdown notified in Peshawar

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Due to Maintenance Work. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pindi Road Kohat Grid Station on 13th July from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTM, Cadet College, Darra, City 2,3, FIE Industrial, Barh, KDA Hospital feeder will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shabqadar Grid Station on 15th,17th,22nd,25th,29th and 31st July from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shabqadar Fort, Mirzai, Kotzai, Kotzai New feeder will face inconveniences.