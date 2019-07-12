UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notified In Peshawar

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:07 PM

Power shutdown notified in Peshawar

Due to Maintenance Work. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pindi Road Kohat Grid Station on 13th July from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Due to Maintenance Work. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Pindi Road Kohat Grid Station on 13th July from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m, resultantly consumers of 11 KV KTM, Cadet College, Darra, City 2,3, FIE Industrial, Barh, KDA Hospital feeder will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Shabqadar Grid Station on 15th,17th,22nd,25th,29th and 31st July from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shabqadar Fort, Mirzai, Kotzai, Kotzai New feeder will face inconveniences.

Related Topics

Road Kohat July From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court to hear judge Arshad Malik’s case ..

3 minutes ago

NAB okays inquiry against Maulana Fazlur Rehman

12 minutes ago

Over 20 Russian, Turkish Universities Sign Deals o ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, Russian SC Discussed Moscow-Kiev Relations ..

5 minutes ago

UK Sending Second Warship to Persian Gulf Amid Ten ..

5 minutes ago

Leading Daesh member reportedly killed in Libya

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.