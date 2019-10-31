Power shutdown notified in Peshawar

The electricity consumers of 11KV Industrial, Naguman, Haryana-I, Daudzai-I & II, Old Naguman, New Khazana and KSM feeders would face inconveniences due to maintenance work leading to suspension of power supply from 132KV Shahibagh Grid Station on November 2 from 08:00am to 02:00pm

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The electricity consumers of 11KV Industrial, Naguman, Haryana-I, Daudzai-I & II, Old Naguman, New Khazana and KSM feeders would face inconveniences due to maintenance work leading to suspension of power supply from 132KV Shahibagh Grid Station on November 2 from 08:00am to 02:00pm.

Similarly people residing in the limits of 11KV New Naguman, Khazana and Takhtabad feeders would also face power shutdown on November 2 from 08:00am to AM to 2PM as power supply would suspend from 220KV Shahibagh Grid Station due to maintenance work.

Power Supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Warsak Grid Station on November 2 from 08:00am to 04:00pm, resultantly consumers of 11KV Kochian-I & II, Mathra -I & II, Sardar Abad, Swat Scout and Shahgai Industrial feeders would face inconveniences.