Power shutdown notified in Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2019 ) :PESCO authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of Abottabad, Mingora, Madayan and Khwazakhela due to maintenance work.

According to PESCO here Tuesday, power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Abbottabad Grid Station on December 4 and 5 from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Cantt,Town and Link feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mingora Grid Station on December 4 and 9 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Murguzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Gulkada, Takhta Band, Sanger, Bandai,Barikot, Haji Baba, Bara Bandai, Saidu Sharif, Shandara, Saidu Baba, Saidu Hospital, Qamber, Kabal 1,2,3,4, Gogdara, Ajrang, Malam Jaba, Barikot 2 feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Barikot Grid Station on December 4 and 9 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Manyar, Shamozai, Barikot, Zara Khela, Musakhel feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Madyan Grid Station on December 4 and 7 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Rahat kot, Madyan feeders will face inconveniences.

Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwazakhela Grid Station on December 4 and 7 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Charbagh, Charbagh Express, Bandara, Shin, Khwaza Khela, Shawar, Chuprial, Shawar Express, DureShkhela, Matta feeders will face inconveniences.