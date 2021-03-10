UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Power Shutdown Notifies For Areas Of City, Swabi, Hattar And Haripur

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

Power shutdown notifies for areas of city, Swabi, Hattar and Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of the city, Swabi, Takht Bhai and Hatta due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco on Wednesday power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on March 11 and 13 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, North West , Kedny Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Muhmand Steel, NothrenBotling feeders will face in convenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on March 11 ,13,16 and 20 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bayan feeders will face in convenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on March 11 ,14 and 18 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muree Glass, Hattar 2, Shadi, Suraj Gali 2,1 feeders will face in convenience.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Takht Bhai Grid Station on March 11 March from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV SherGhar, Lund Khwar feeders will face in convenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on March 11 and 16 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mansabdar, Sheikh Jana, Char Bagh, Col Sher Khan, Nawa Kale feeders will face in convenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Marriage Haripur Swabi Bagh Jamrud March From

Recent Stories

Peshawar Zalmi owner, cricketers call on COAS Gen ..

10 minutes ago

Tirana joins flydubai’s network

20 minutes ago

Dubai Blood Donation Centre retains AABB accredita ..

20 minutes ago

PSL 6: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali, Hussain Ta ..

33 minutes ago

BREAKING: UAE congratulates Libyan government, peo ..

35 minutes ago

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.