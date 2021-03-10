Power shutdown notifies for areas of city, Swabi, Hattar and Haripur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) authorities have notified power shutdown in various areas of the city, Swabi, Takht Bhai and Hatta due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco on Wednesday power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on March 11 and 13 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Hayatabad 1,2,3,4,5, North West , Kedny Center, RMI, RMT 1,2, PIC, Muhmand Steel, NothrenBotling feeders will face in convenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Haripur Grid Station on March 11 ,13,16 and 20 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Bayan feeders will face in convenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Hattar Grid Station on March 11 ,14 and 18 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Muree Glass, Hattar 2, Shadi, Suraj Gali 2,1 feeders will face in convenience.

Similarly, power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Takht Bhai Grid Station on March 11 March from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV SherGhar, Lund Khwar feeders will face in convenience.

Power supply would remain suspended from 132 KV Swabi Grid Station on March 11 and 16 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mansabdar, Sheikh Jana, Char Bagh, Col Sher Khan, Nawa Kale feeders will face in convenience.