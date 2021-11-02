UrduPoint.com

Power Shutdown Notifies For Areas Of Mohmand District

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 08:22 PM

Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) authorities have notified power shutdown in areas of Mohmand District due to necessary maintenance work from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO) authorities have notified power shutdown in areas of Mohmand District due to necessary maintenance work from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM.

According to TESCO here Wednesday, areas connected with 11 KV Muslim Furnace, 11 KV Gulman Shah Steel, 11 KV Lakri-I, 11 KV Lakri-II, 11 KV Ghallanai, 11 KV Khawazai, 11 KV Yousaf Khel, 11 KV Shati Khel, 11 KV Koz Gandhab, 11 KV Ghandao Marble and 11 KV Ghallanai Hospital feeders would be affected.

The company has also regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work.

