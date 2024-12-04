Power shutdown on 315 LESCO feeders tomorrow

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 06:47 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) In connection with the maintenance and repair of electric lines, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will suspend electricity supply to several areas tomorrow (Thursday).

According to the company's spokesman here Wednesday, the electricity supply will be suspended to a total of 315 feeders across LESCO region from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm

He explained there will be power shutdown at 78 feeders of North Circle, 50 of Central Circle, 23 of Eastern Circle, 27 of Okara Circle, 28 of Southern Circle, 50 of Sheikhupura Circle, 45 of Kasur Circle while 14 feeders of Nankana Circle.

Apart from it, electricity supply will be cut off from AWT Grid Station.

Due to the repair works, the consumers will face temporary problems for which the company apologizes, these repair works are very necessary to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.

