Power shutdown program issues

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown program for Wednesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the program issued by the company here on Tuesday, power supply from Bilal Spinning, Rana Textile, Kohistan, Anjum Textile, Mari (SEL), Bilal Textile, Mema Cotton and Rafi Cotton feeders linked with 132-KV Shahkot grid station will remain suspended from 7 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday (May 03, 2023).