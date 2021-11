Power shutdown programme

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule for Tuesday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from Rasoolpur, ZTM, Jhumra City, Sandal, Sadaqat Kamal VAC, Scarp-1 and Pakka Dalla feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, GIC feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Dost Street, Rehmania Town and People's Colony Road feeders linked with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Risala Road and Jhang Road feeders linked with 132-KV Jhang Road grid station, Bhola Pir and Sohal feeders linked with 132-KV Thikriwala grid station, Ali Road and islam Nagar feeders originating from 132-KV University grid station, Aminpur City feeder linked with 132-KV Aminpur grid station, Raza Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Narwala grid station, Maanpur feeder linked with 220-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Jalal Abad feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Torianwala feeder linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Bangla feeder originating from 132-KV Mamonkanjan grid station, Circular Road feeder linked with 132-KV Faisalabad City grid station, Gulistan feeder originating from 132-KV Old Thermal grid station, Bahaduray Wala feeder linked with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, new Madina Town feeder originating from 66-KV Old Thermal grid station, SKP Road feeder linked with 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, KTM-1 feeder originating from 220-KV Jaranwala Road grid station, Jandanwala feeder emanating from 132-KV Millat Road grid station, Lahore Road feeder originating from 132-KV Khurarianwala grid station, Johal (SEL) feeder emanating from 132-KV Bandala grid station, Hindoana and Jhok Mallian feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Khannuana and Jame Abad feeders emanating from 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Langar Makhdoom feeder originating from 132-KV Lalian grid station, new Factory Area feeder emanating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station, Bashir Abad, Shalimar and Mureedwala feeders originating from 132-KV Gojra grid station and Nia Lahore-1 feeder emanating from 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while M Ali Street, GIC, Barkat Pura, Nisar Colony, Pepsi and Miani feeders originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station will observe shutdown from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday (November 23).

Similarly, electricity supply from Khawaja Garden, new Dost Street, Khan Street, Sarfraz Colony, Data Street and LCM feeders linked with 132-KV City GIC grid station, Hussain Pura Bungalow, Mamonkanjan, Darya Bal, Kotla and Mureedwala feeders originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Zafar Chowk feeder linked with 132-KV Manjhala Bagh grid station will remainsuspended from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. whereas Ashraf Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Gojragrid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 23, 2021.