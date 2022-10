Power shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Electricity supply from the following feeders will remain suspended on Tuesday on account of necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule issued by the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), power supply from Dinpur and Aslam Shaheed feeders linked with 132-KV Mureedwala grid station, Gulberg, Bashir Abad, Shalimar and Kathoor feeders attached with 132-KV Gojra grid station, Saeed Abad-II feeder connected with 132-KV Nia Lahore grid station, Atomic Energy feeder originating from 132-KV Jhang Road-1 grid station, Gulfishan feeder linked with 132-KV Jhang Road-2 grid station, Ghulam Muhammad Abad feeder attached with 132-KV Narwala Road grid station, D-Ground feeder connected with 220-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sarfraz Colony feeder originating from 132-KV City (GIS) grid station, Rail Bazaar feeder linked with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIS) grid station, Lasani Town and Mansooran feeders attached with 132-KV Industrial Estate grid station, Islamia Park feeder connected with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Johar Colony feeder originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Faisalabad Road and new Dana Abad feeders linked with 132-KV Jaranwala grid station, Sultan Nagar and Zeeshan Textile feeders attached with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Sandal and Ali Town feeders connected with 132-KV Chiniot Road grid station, City, Usman Abad and Dawar feeders originating from 132-KV Chiniot grid station, Bhowana and Anayat Ali Shah feeders linked with 132-KV Bhowana grid station, Kareem Town feeder connected with 132-KV Factory Area grid station, Barkatpura feeder originating from 132-KV Sammundri Road grid station, Sharif Abad feeder linked with 132-KV Sammundri grid station, Tandlianwala City, Rehmay Shah and Pindi Sheikh Musa feeders attached with 132-KV Tandlianwala grid station, Model Town feeder connected with 132-KV University grid station, Ravi feeder originating from 132-KV Satiana grid station, Bahmani wala feeder linked with Value Addition grid station, Sangra feeder attached with 132-KV Lalian grid station, Pipla Bhatta feeder connected with 132-KV Barana grid station and new Chenab Nagar feeder originating from 132-KV Chenab Nagar grid station will remain suspended from 8:30 a.

m. to 12:30 noon while City Tandlianwala, Best Chip board, Tayyabah Town, Mahi, Jhamra, Bahlak, Jungle Sarkar, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Sammundri Road, Rehmay Shah, Katarian, Aalam Shah and Shameer Wala feeders linked with 132-KV City Tandlianwala grid station will observe shutdown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (October 25).

Similarly, electricity supply from Bostan-e-Zahra, Circular Road, Saleemi Chowk, Gate Chowk, Sarfraz Colony, LCM, Data Street and Khan Street feeders attached with 132-KV Faisalabad City (GIC) grid station will remain suspended from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. whereas Ideal Mill, FESCO-06, Faisal Spinning Mill and Khursheed Mill feeders connected with 132-KV Bandala grid station will observe load shedding from 8 a.m. to 12 noon on October 25.

Meanwhile, power supply from Bhaiwala, Gatti and Yousuf Abad feeders originating from 132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Barnala, Sultan Nagar, Jhumra City, Parco and Pakka Dalla feeders linked with 132-KV Chak Jhumra grid station, Bibi Jan, Habib Haseeb (SEL), Ziyarat (SEL), Asim Textile, Johal (SEL) and al-Zamin feeders attached with 132-KV Bandala grid station will remain suspendedfrom 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. while Jame Abad feeder connected 132-KV Bhowana grid station will observeshutdown from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday (October 25, 2022).